The Walker Brothers: Orpheus

The Walker Brothers were an American act put together to appeal to the British market of the Sixties. Fronted by Scott Walker's glorious baritone, they had two number one hits: Make It Easy on Yourself and The Sun Ain't Gonna Shine Anymore.
This track from their 1967 album Images, with its appealing melody, changes of mood and allusive lyrics, shows us the path Scott Walker was about to take on his solo albums.
The Walker Brothers would not record together again until 1975.
No comments:
Post a Comment