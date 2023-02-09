Lib Dems choose candidate for Charles Kennedy's old seat

Angus MacDonald has been chosen as the Liberal Democrat candidate for Ross, Skye and Lochaber.
This is the seat represented between 1983 and 2010 by Charles Kennedy, and currently held by Ian Blackfordm who recently stood down as the SNP's leader at Westminster.
Angus MacDonald told the Ross-shire Journal that his decision to stand stems from a deep sense of frustration at the lack of infrastructure in the Highlands and the centralised system of government:
"We get absolutely nothing up here, compared to the central belt where they have had trams, roads and countless infrastructure projects.
"Whereas up here all we have seen is the CalMac Ferries, which have not gone according to plan."
The paper describes Angus, who is a member of Highland Council, as a serial entrepreneur and philanthropist.
