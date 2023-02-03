The theatres mural in Savoy Street, Leicester

Savoy Street is a new route opened up to allow buses to leave the centre of Leicester more quickly and to make it easier for pedestrians to get from one city bus station to the other. One day there will be only one.
This mural in Savoy street commemorates three Leicester theatres that once stood nearby: the Savoy Theatre (which I knew as the ABC Cinema), the Floral Hall and the Palace Theatre.
The mural is the work of the Leicester-based group Graffwerk - and very good it looks too.
