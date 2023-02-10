Two great local by-election gains for the Lib Dems

As well as the parliamentary by-election in West Lancashire, there were five local contests yesterday. And two of them saw impressive gains for the Liberal Democrats.
First the Battledown ward of Cheltenham Borough Council:
Battledown (Cheltenham) council by-election result:— Britain Elects (@BritainElects) February 9, 2023
LDEM: 52.0% (+12.9)
CON: 36.1% (-10.1)
GRN: 9.3% (+0.7)
LAB: 2.6% (-3.5)
Votes cast: 1,685
Liberal Democrat GAIN from Conservative.
If the Lib Dems doing well in Cheltenham does not sound so surprising, a look at Andrew Teale's preview of yesterday's by-elections reveals that Battledown is a ward the Tories have held at least since 2002. This is seriously good news for us.
And then there is the Masham and Fountains ward of North Yorkshire council:
Local government is undergoing reorganisation in North Yorkshire, so there's only last May's result to compare yesterday with, but Andrew Tealedescribes this as "normally a safely Conservative area," so this is another worrying result for them.
Masham and Fountains (North Yorkshire) council by-election result:— Britain Elects (@BritainElects) February 9, 2023
LDEM: 62.7% (+37.3)
CON: 37.3% (-7.0)
No Ind (-30.3) as prev.
Votes cast: 2,150
Liberal Democrat GAIN from Conservative.
