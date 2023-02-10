Friday, February 10, 2023

Two great local by-election gains for the Lib Dems


As well as the parliamentary by-election in West Lancashire, there were five local contests yesterday. And two of them saw impressive gains for the Liberal Democrats. 

First the Battledown ward of Cheltenham Borough Council:

If the Lib Dems doing well in Cheltenham does not sound so surprising, a look at Andrew Teale's preview of yesterday's by-elections reveals that Battledown is a ward the Tories have held at least since 2002. This is seriously good news for us.

And then there is the Masham and Fountains ward of North Yorkshire council:

Local government is undergoing reorganisation in North Yorkshire, so there's only last May's result to compare yesterday with, but Andrew Tealedescribes this as "normally a safely Conservative area," so this is another worrying result for them.

The victorious Lib Dem is Felicity Cunliffe-Lister, the Countess of Swinton, who was also the Independent who polled 30 per cent of the vote last time. So you could say that this time she withdrew in her own favour,

Well done to everyone involved in these great victories. Meanwhile, Labour contrived to lose a seat to the Tories in North Wales yesterday.
