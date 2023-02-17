Friday, February 17, 2023

Two more Lib Dem gains in yesterday's local by-elections


It was another good Thursday for the Liberal Democrats, with two of the four local by-elections seeing us making a gain.

The first was a Cambridgeshire County Council by-election in a ward previously held by the St Neots Independent Group.

And the second was a Cornwall County Council by-election in a ward previously held by the Conservatives. 

This is a particularly encouraging result, as the Long Rock, Marazion and St Erth ward is in the St Ives constituency, which represents our best hope of winning a seat in Cornwall at the next general election.
