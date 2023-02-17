Two more Lib Dem gains in yesterday's local by-elections

It was another good Thursday for the Liberal Democrats, with two of the four local by-elections seeing us making a gain.
The first was a Cambridgeshire County Council by-election in a ward previously held by the St Neots Independent Group.
And the second was a Cornwall County Council by-election in a ward previously held by the Conservatives.
CAMBRIDGESHIRE, St Neots The Eatons - LD gain from St Neots Ind Group— Andrew Teale (@andrewteale) February 16, 2023
LD 1042 (43%, new)
C 746 (31%, -5%)
Ind 360 (15%, -27% on St Neots Ind Group result)
Lab 250 (10%, -3%)
(Grn -9%)
Changes from May 2021
🚨 BY-ELECTION GAIN 🚨— ALDC (@ALDC) February 17, 2023
Long Rock, Marazion & St Erth - Cornwall County Council:
LIB DEM: 811 [45.4%, +21.9%]
CON: 503 [28.1%, -8.2%]
GRN: 244 [13.6%, +2.5%]
LAB: 230 [12.9%, +1.2%]
No IND (-17.4%) as previous.
LIB DEM GAIN from CON 🔶
CONGRATS to Cllr John Martin! pic.twitter.com/yFT8lHYJBt
