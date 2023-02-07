Fears for the future of the Bridgnorth Cliff Railway

A director of Bridgnorth Cliff Railway, reports the Shropshire Star, fears the visitor attraction could go bankrupt if it stays shut for too long.
As I blogged just before Christmas, the railway was closed because of the condition of a wall on a neighbouring property owned by the town council.
Now Dr Malvern Tipping has told the Star:
"If work is completed by Easter as the town council has said, that would be marvellous but I have had deep reservations that it will be done by then, but I'm heartened by the fact a few days ago engineers from Bridgnorth Town Council started to undertake excavations by the wall which is a very good sign, so we are hopeful but we will have to wait and see.
"But the big fear is that it won't get done and we have to close permanently on health and safety grounds."
"The big threat is that the Cliff Railway could go bankrupt if it drags on too long.
"While we don't make a profit we do have running costs. One of our biggest costs is staffing which is why we have had to very reluctantly make staff redundant, but there are other running costs too and I don't know how long we can last.
"We're imploring the town council to do what needs to be done to the retaining wall."
This unusual inland cliff railway isn't just a visitor attraction: it's also an important amenity for residents.
Bridgnorth is split between the Low Town, on the banks of the Severn, and the High Town, which stands on a rock above it. The railway is the most convenient way of getting from one to the other if you are on foot.
No comments:
Post a Comment