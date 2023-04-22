Saturday, April 22, 2023

Acton Scott Historic Working Farm to reopen next spring

There are plans to reopen Acton Scott Historic Working Farm next sprint, reports the Shropshire Star.

Before it closed in the summer of 2021, the historical attraction near Church Stretton welcomed thousands of visitors. It received UK-wide attention after the BBC series Victorian Farm was filmed there in 2008.

Now Shropshire Council has handed it back to the Acton Scott Estate, which plans to establish a not-for-profit body and reopen the attraction during the spring of 2024.

The Acton Scott Estate website tells readers:
We're fixing leaking roofs, woodworm infestations, drainage issues, weeds, asbestos, the blacksmith's forge, the threshing barn floor and much more. We're working as quickly as we can to get the site open to visitors again.

The Estate has decided to purchase the Dairy Shorthorn Cattle, Shropshire Sheep and poultry from Shropshire Council and then hand them to the new not-for-profit organisation when the time comes. In the meantime, they will be looked after with love and care.

We are proud to be a Rare Breeds Survival Trust accredited farm. This means that we look after and breed animals which are not commonly found in the UK.
