Andrew Bridgen v. Lee Anderson - it's the fight you wish both sides could lose

Yesterday I tweeted the Independent's account of the Westminster altercation between Andrew Bridgen and Lee Anderson. In it, one wtiness described Anderson as "aggressive and out of control".
In the interests of balance, here (via GB News) is a very different view from Nana Akua:
The altercation was in fact initiated by Andrew Bridgen, who came over to our table opening the conversation with what I thought was a warm welcome.
He stood beside me, leant over and put his arm around my side in a welcoming gesture. However, it was anything but that, it was in fact a rouse for an abusive tirade directed at Lee Anderson.
Andrew was clearly very angry and accused Lee of expelling him from the party.
Lee was caught off guard as we all were as Andrew continued to badger him aggressively but with a smile on his face.
Despite Lee stating clearly that he was not aware that Andrew had been expelled and that this was the first he had heard of it, Andrew persisted.
... I don’t have the exact transcript or wording of the conversation, but it was an offensive, aggressive and deeply unpleasant tirade directed at Mr. Anderson. Andrew was spoiling for a fight.
I hope they have their fight and that they both lose.
I can't wait for Private Eye's account - they are experts in documenting the behaviour of MPs that are 'tired and emotional' :)
