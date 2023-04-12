Lib Dems choose their candidate for the new Harpenden and Berkhamsted constituency

The Liberal Democrats have chosen local entrepreneur and environmental campaigner Victoria Collins as their prospective parliamentary candidate for the new Hertfordshire seat of Harpenden and Berkhamsted.
The Herts Advertiser reports that she has named her priorities as:
- saving chalk streams and our canal from sewage discharges
- cutting ambulance waiting times
- tackling the cost of living and supporting local businesses.
She told the newspaper
"I am proud to stand for Parliament for my local area and am determined to give this constituency a strong voice in Westminster.
"The towns and villages in this new constituency have been taken for granted for too long by Conservative MPs.
"It is time we had a local champion who will fight to protect our waterways, save our health services and support local businesses.
"We have Liberal Democrat MPs in neighbouring constituencies who are delivering every day for local communities, and I want to follow in their footsteps."
You can see the boundaries of the new seat on Electoral Calculus, and it does indeed border both St Albans (held by Daisy Cooper) and Chesham and Amersham (held by Sarah Green).
Talking of water pollution in this part of the world, when I lived in nearby Boxmoor as a boy there were still commercial water cress beds along the River Bulbourne. Would that be possible today?
No comments:
Post a Comment