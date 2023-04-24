The development of the Barbican Estate after World War II

The streets around St Paul's Cathedral in London were devastated by the Blitz. This 1969 film from the London Metropolitan Archives documents the redevelopment of the area after the war.
It makes it clear that one aim of the project was the repopulation of the City of London, which had once been the most densely populated part of the capital but had later been taken over by offices.
If you remember my post on children and bombsites in British films, the Barbican covers the site where Jon Whiteley found a gun and accidentally shot a playmate and Unit Four Plus Two filmed their video for Concrete and Clay.
