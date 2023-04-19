The wife of Tory health minister and MP for Harborough Neil O'Brien works for a private firm awarded NHS contracts

From the Mirror website this evening:
The wife of a Tory health minister works for a private firm that has been handed NHS contracts, it has been revealed.
Neil O’Brien’s spouse is GP engagement lead for Circle Health Group, which operates taxpayer-funded services.
Circle Health was the first private firm to take over an NHS hospital.
It has 54 private hospitals across the UK and advertises that NHS patients can request to have their operations at its sites.
"NHS England Patients can be treated at Circle Health Group offering specialised hospitals with experienced consultant surgeons," it states on its website.
"If you choose to have your NHS treatment at one of our hospitals in England, all the costs will be covered by the NHS."
The Mirror says the Department of Health and Social Care declined to comment on its report.
