Shakin' Stevens: All You Need is Greed

A friend sent me the link to this video saying "Shakey is now Johnny Cash meets the Manics," and he's right. This is really good.
But should we be so surprised? Shakin' Stevens was the UK's biggest-selling singles artist of the 1980s and has had 33 Top 40 hit singles, including four that reached number 1.
Though his band back home in South Wales had supported the Rolling Stones and been produced by Dave Edmunds, he first came to real prominence through appearing in the West End musical Elvis!, which ran for two years from 1977.
It's producer Jack Good realised he had a star on his hands and promoted him through his ITV music shows. The rest is history.
Shakey's real name is Michael Barratt, and three years ago his grandson Billy Barratt won the International Emmy for the best performance by a male actor. This was for his role in Responsible Child, which began shooting a couple of weeks after his twelfth birthday.
A talented family.
