Monday, April 10, 2023

Steve Winwood's grandson to be a page at the Coronation

When Mary-Clare, one of Steve Winwood's daughters, got engaged to top Tory fixer Ben Elliot, I suggested this meant that my musical hero had joined the Royal Family. That was because Elliot is the nephew of Camilla Parker Bowles

Now comes news that Queen Camilla, as she is to be known after all, will have four pages at the Coronation: three of her grandsons and a great nephew, Arthur Elliot. He is Steve Winwood's grandson.

It's a long way from the Clarence Hotel Ballroom, South Wigston, to Westminster Abbey. But don't worry: he's still got the blues.

