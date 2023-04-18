Tuesday, April 18, 2023

Four In A Bed: Cardiff hotel guests say they won't return after 'cat sat on breakfast'



Thanks to a nomination from a Liberal England reader, Wales Online wins our prestigious Headline of the Day Award.

nigel hunter said...

It was only keeping it warm for them and hoping for a slice of it for its assistance!!

18 April, 2023 21:04

