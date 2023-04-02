The Spencer Davis Group play South Wigston

"This is just what it was like in the Sixties," he told us. "We're giving you the genuine experience."
He also said that it was good to be in Market Harborough, because the Spencer Davis Group had come over this away often in their early days.
I've never found evidence that the Spencers played Market Harborough, but they did play South Wigston.
This advert comes from the Leicester Daily Mercury for 6 June 1964, which meant that Steve Winwood had just turned 16.
It's interesting to see them billed as the Spencer Davies Group. Davies was Spencer's real surname, but he changed it to Davis so the English would pronounce it correctly.
Dimples, their first single, was getting notice, at least in Birmingham, and they were obviously getting on television. Then John Lee Hooker's original version was released as a single and no more was heard of it. Eighteen months later they were topping the charts with Keep on Running.
And where was the Clarence Hotel Ballroom? This blog has already been there.
No comments:
Post a Comment