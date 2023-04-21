Adam Dance aims to recapture Yeovil for the Lib Dems

Yeovil Liberal Democrats have chosen their prospective parliamentary candidate for the next general election.
It is Adam Dance, who runs his own gardening and landscaping business and is a Somerset councillor. He holds the public health and equalities portfolio on the Lib Dem-run authority.
Mike Hewitson, the chair of Yeovil Lib Dems, told Somerset Live:
"We are thrilled to have selected Adam as our candidate for the next general election. Adam is a passionate local community champion who makes things happen. He brings real world experience, common sense and hard work to his campaigning.
"Adam has a long track record of winning elections for us in Somerset and our team looks forward to campaigning alongside him to win the Yeovil constituency at the next general election."
Yeovil, of course, was the seat represented by Paddy Ashdown between 1983 and 2001, and by David Laws between 2001 and 2015.
Its current MP is the Conservative Marcus Fysh, who faces a struggle to be confirmed as the party's candidate in Yeovil.
