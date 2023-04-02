Government approves just three more police officers for the whole of Leicestershire and Rutland

Yesterday I received a letter from Chris Philps MP, the Policing Minister. It contained the good news that the Conservative Government had agreed to my request to provide the funding for additional police officers in Leicestershire & Rutland.
This being government money, there were strings attached. For a start we received the funding for only three extra officers, but it would be churlish to complain ab out (sic) that.
If your tea cups are rattling, it's Leicestershire's criminals quaking in their boots.
Matthews should be complaining and complaining loudly. He's paid by the people of Leicestershire and Rutland, not the Conservative Party, and should stand up for our interests.
