Walking the London of Emanuel Swedenborg with Iain Sinclair

Our latest walk with John Rogers finds him accompanied by the daddy of psychogeography, Iain Sinclair, and Stephen McNeilly of the Swedenborg Society.
Together they follow the footsteps of 18th-century Swedish scientist, philosopher and mystic Emanuel Swedenborg.
The blurb on YouTube says:
Our walk starts in Warner Street Clerkenwell where Swedenborg had his most famous vision in a Chop House. We then walk on along the course of the River Fleet to Bakers Yard / Cold Bath Square where Swedenborg died in 1772.
From here we walk along Saffron Hill and Hatton Garden to Fetter Lane, the site of the Moravian Chapel that Swedenborg attended.
Our Swedenborg walk takes us along Fleet Street and up Ludgate Hill to Paternoster Square linking together a series of locations associated with Swedenborg's publishing and writing career.
We then head out to East London, passing along Leman Street, Cable Street, past Wiltons Music Hall to Swedenborg Gardens where Swedenborg was buried in the Swedish Church.
John has a Patreon account to support his videos and blogs at The Lost Byway.
