"Well written, funny and wistful" - Paul Linford; "He is indeed the Lib Dem blogfather" - Stephen Tall "Jonathan Calder holds his end up well in the competitive world of the blogosphere" - New Statesman "A prominent Liberal Democrat blogger" - BBC Radio 4 Today; "One of my favourite blogs" - Stumbling and Mumbling; "Charming and younger than I expected" - Wartime Housewife
Thursday, April 06, 2023
Meet the four Piccadilly Lines
"This one’s tricky. You may need to concentrate," says Jago Hazzard about this video. It takes us through the four different schemes that combined to bring us the Piccadilly Line.
You can support Jago's videos via his Patreon page.
No comments:
Post a Comment