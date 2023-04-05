Sending an Easter message in the Shropshire Hills

'Prominent' crosses installed on Shropshire hill to send powerful Easter message
Three gigantic Christian crosses are sending a powerful Easter message from the top of a Shropshire landmark.
For the second year running St Margaret's Church, in Ratlinghope, has organised to get the 15ft and 10ft crosses planted as a beacon on top of Ratchup Hill.
They are visible for many miles around and will be the focus of Easter services at the church.
Mike Barnbrook, speaking on behalf of the church team, said: "They are very visible and can be seen from quite a distance and are a very prominent part of the landscape.
"The reason for it is because it is Easter, when Jesus was crucified on the cross. We want people to remember the real reason for Easter."
In fact, I always used to be a little relieved if the locals didn't sacrifice me to their pagan gods in the course of the weekend.one of those places where the spirit of aboriginal England still lingers, the old savage England, whose last blood still flows in a few Englishmen, Welshmen, Cornishmen.
No comments:
Post a Comment