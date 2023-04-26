When Jethro Tull played Market Harborough

As the address given for the Frolickin' Kneecap is The Square, Market Harborough, the club must have been meeting at the old County Cinema, where the Walker Brothers lost their shirts.
Sunday afternoon concerts appear to have been controversial. Another Leicester Mercury report from earlier in the year (18 April 1968) said that the police had asked all 'Sunday clubs' in the county to
look carefully at the regulations covering music, singing and dancing on Sundays. This is a warning that they might be infringing the law.
The report also says that Harborough's Frolickin' Kneecap had decided to shut up shop because of this, but clearly it was back again later in the year.
In 1968 Jethro Tull sounded like this.
