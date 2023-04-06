Simon Hobson to fight Torridge and West Devon for the Lib Dems

Torridge and West Devon Liberal Democrats have chosen Simon Hobson to fight the seat at the next general election.
The North Devon Gazette says:
Simon is an environmentalist from a farming background and has worked internationally in Africa and both North and South America.
Prior to gaining his degree in mining engineering from Camborne School of Mines, University of Exeter, Simon was the constituency organiser for the Liberal Democrat held constituency of Winchester.
He has also been a professional cyclist.
Torridge and West Devon became a Lib Dem seat in 1995 when Emma Nicholson, for some unaccountable reason, decided she was one of us and crossed the floor.
It was then held for the party by John Burnett in 1997 and 2001. In 2005, when John did not defend the seat, it was won back for the Conservatives by the barrister and ham actor Geoffrey Cox.
No comments:
Post a Comment