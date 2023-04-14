Nuneham Viaduct: Why there are no trains between Didcot Parkway and Oxford

Stuart Calvert from Network Rail shows us the damage to Nuneham Viaduct that has forced the closure of the line between Didcot Parkway and Oxford.
🏗️We're working 24/7 to get the railway between Oxford and Didcot reopened— Network Rail Western (@networkrailwest) April 13, 2023
🦺Prior to the recent rapid deterioration of the viaduct, its condition posed no safety risk
📽️Stuart Calvert explains how we have been looking after the viaduct and what our permanent fix will look like pic.twitter.com/6UZgXn7esz
This isn't just a commuter line: it's part of an important passenger and freight route between the North of England and the South Coast.
The video's interesting in its own right and also a cracking piece of corporate communication.
