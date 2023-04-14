Friday, April 14, 2023

Nuneham Viaduct: Why there are no trains between Didcot Parkway and Oxford

Stuart Calvert from Network Rail shows us the damage to Nuneham Viaduct that has forced the closure of the line between Didcot Parkway and Oxford.

This isn't just a commuter line: it's part of an important passenger and freight route between the North of England and the South Coast.

The video's interesting in its own right and also a cracking piece of corporate communication.
