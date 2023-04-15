The Lib Dems will be lying in wait for Boris Johnson if he tries the chicken run to Henley

So the idea that Johnson may look for a safer seat is back on the agenda. And one possibility is Henley, the first seat he represented before resigned to be London's elected mayor and whose current Tory MP has said he will stand down at the election.
Hence this report in the Observer:
On the off-chance that Johnson decides to head for safer ground on his old turf, local activists are already preparing for an anti-Johnson campaign. Leaflets are being designed and the launch of a "beat Boris" fundraising campaign is set to be unveiled by the local Liberal Democrats, who are the main challengers in the seat. ...
Enthusiastic local Lib Dem activists have dubbed their campaign, which is being aided by the central party, "Operation Yellowhammer". They believe that despite the 14,000 majority, the big Lib Dem increase at the last election – combined with Johnson’s increasingly divisive reputation – could make him vulnerable to an appeal to "kick Johnson out of parliament once and for all".
South Oxfordshire council is already one of the party’s targets in May’s local elections, where it is fighting to take overall control.
An unnamed and inevitable "party source" says:
"If Boris Johnson thinks doing a chicken run to Henley will help save his skin, he’s got another thing coming,"
The expression the source wants is "got another think coming". Either the Observer journalist's shorthand has got rusty or this source has revealed themselves as the agent of a foreign power.
No doubt they are committed to an admittedly long-term strategy of overthrowing the British state from within by seizing control of the Liberal Democrats.
Anyway, my money is on Nadine Dorries laying down her life to create a vacancy for a Conservative candidate in Mid Bedfordshire and Johnson sliding in there instead.
What a pity the Lib Dem PR/Strategy interface is so poor. They should be lulling Johnson and the Conservatives into a state of general complacency. They should say, “The local Lib Dem’s are almost as bad as they were at the time of that ghastly by election in 2008! Their local election successes are down to pure luck, not campaigning, and anyway, it’s not one of our target seats.” No, instead, they tell the whole world exactly what they are going to do. Silly billies.
