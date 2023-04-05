Wednesday, April 05, 2023

Harborough Lib Dems will field a full slate of candidates in next month's local elections


There are 34 members of Harborough District Council, spread across 25 wards, and the Liberal Democrats are fielding a full slate of 34 candidates in next month's elections. 

This is a remarkable achievement, and one we have never become particularly close to before, even in the days when we ran the council with a minority administration.

The number of candidates standing for each party is as follows:

  • 34 - Liberal Democrats
  • 31 - Conservatives
  • 30 - Greens
  • 25 - Labour
  • 2 - Independent
  • 1 - Reform UK

The current political balance of the council is: Conservatives 22, Liberal Democrats 11, Labour 1.

