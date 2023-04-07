From Foxton to Smeeton Westerby via Debdale Wharf

If you are one of the dwindling band of survivors of the 1985 Liberal Party Assembly at the Caird Hall in Dundee, then this is where your programme was mailed from. It used to be the post office for the Leicestershire village of Foxton, and that was where the assembly was organised from - in two semi-converted narrow boats, naturally.
This afternoon I went for a short walk along the canal from Foxton to Debdale Wharf and then along a glorified farm track to Smeeton Westerby. Incidentally, the King's Head at Smeeton is in new hands, well stocked with Langton Brewery beers and deserves your support.
Here are some photos from the walk.
