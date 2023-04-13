Barry Knight: England's forgotten allrounder

The first home test series I can remember is the Ashes series of 1968, and one of the players I remember from it is the England allrounder Barry Knight. Yet I have rarely heard him mentioned since.
In this video Knight talks about his career both as a player - 29 tests for England between 1961 and 1969 - and as a coach in Australia after that. He was a pioneer of video analysis and worked with the likes of Allan Border, the Waugh twins and Adam Gilchrist.
And given Knight's memories of touring India, it's worth pointing out that the most notorious example of biased umpiring is England's 1970-1 tour of Australia, when Ray Illingworth's side won back the Ashes despite not being given a single lbw decision in the series by the home umpires.
