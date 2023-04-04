The Joy of Six 1122

The Hunger Games bidding system, which saw councils competing against one another for Levelling Up cash, led to councils across the country paying millions to consultants. That's the finding a Daily Mirror investigation.
Are we building more prisons because of a projected rise in the prison population, or building prisons and then making sure they are filled? Faith Spear asks an important question.
Rachel Hammersley went to a conference marking the 50th anniversary of Christopher Hill's study of radical politics during the English Civil War and Commonwealth: "As one obituary of him noted, ... works like The World Turned Upside Down spoke not just to academics, but also to ordinary people. Moreover ... Hill also reached out in many different ways to a wider public through his involvement with organisations such as the Workers' Educational Association, the Open University, and the BBC."
Forgotten Television Drama posts a chronology of Dickens adaptations on British television between 1948 and 2023. A remarkable number survive and have been issued on DVD.
"RNAS Longside was active from 1916 to 1920. 1500 personnel were based at the station and the site boasted a swimming pool, a theatre, shops, a church and gas works. All of those buildings are long gone, but some things remain." Ailish Sinclair looks for the remains of a Royal Naval Air Station in Lenabo Woods, Aberdeenshire.
