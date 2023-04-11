Former MP is Lib Dem candidate in Leicester's mayoral election

Parmjit Singh Gill, who won the Leicester South by-election for the Liberal Democrats in 2004, is our candidate in next month's mayoral election in Leicester.
He overturned a Labour majority of 13,243 to win the 2004 contest, but lost the seat back to them at the following year's general election.
Parmjit's Labour opponent in Leicester South both times was Sir Peter Soulsby, who is seeking a fourth term as mayor next month.
Meanwhile, all Conservative candidates in the city, including the party's mayoral candidate, are standing as Local Conservatives. Presumably this is an attempt to distance themselves from the government.
And the Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition is putting up a mayoral candidate and fighting nine city council wards.
Among its candidates is the Humberstone and Hamilton councillor Ruma Ali. She told the Leicester Mercury that she resigned from the Labour Party because 19 councillors, including her, were deselected by its national executive committee five weeks before these elections without any reason being given.
