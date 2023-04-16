Fontaines D.C.: 'Cello Song

Nick Drake was famously obscure in his brief lifetime, but a few years ago his work was in danger of becoming clichéd, regularly turning up as backing music on BBC programmes.
That threat seems to have passed, or maybe I just watch less television these days. Anyway, a more promising development is the announcement of The Endless Coloured Ways, billed as:
a collection of songs by legendary singer/ songwriter, Nick Drake, performed and recorded by over 30 incredible artists from a range of different backgrounds, genres, age groups and audiences. From Fontaines D.C to Guy Garvey, and Aurora to Feist, each artist has offered their own incredible take on a timeless classic.
Not all Drake songs are timeless classics, and I doubt all the takes are incredible, but this one by the Irish band Fontaines D.C. is certainly interesting.
The Endless Coloured Ways will appear on 7 July. In the mean time, we can also listen to Nick's mother Molly Drake, who has also had a song featured on this blog.
