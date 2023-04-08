Ian Bairnson of Pilot played the guitar solo on Wuthering Heights

Ian Bairnson, who played with Pilot and The Alan Parsons Project, has died. Kate Bush News links to his wife's Facebook page, so this is no Chris Farlowe rumour.
Bairnson's death is reported there because it turns out that he played the very Seventies guitar solo with which Wuthering Heights plays out. This makes him the posthumous recipient of our Trivial Fact of the Day Award.
I played my mother music on my phone in her last days, and she surprised me a couple of times by asking for this song.
