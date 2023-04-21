My first photograph: The view from the aqueduct at Cosgrove in Milton Keynes

I must have been 10 or 11 when I took it on the family camera and, to be honest, it's not one of my best.
As Google Street View includes the towpath of the Grand Union, I can revisit the scene today.
Milton Keynes barely existed when I took my photo., and I feared that the scene would now be an urban jungle of multimodal logistic hubs and concrete cows. But, as you can see below, it is still countryside, though more of a park, The river seems to have been tamed a little too.
Reader's voice: Are you sure it's the same scene? Your photo is rather blurred (and I doubt it was from the sheer speed of the boat).
Liberal England replies: Look at the dark trees on the horizon and the silvery green one on the left of the picture.
So I can tell you that I took my photo looking South West from the aqueduct, which is upstream on the Great Ouse.
