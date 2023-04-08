"Twelve miles from the nearest lemon"

I know how he felt. There were no lemons in Sainsbury's, Market Harborough, this afternoon.
Well, it is Brexit Britain. But what are we supposed to use instead? Malt vinegar? The syrup from a tin of fruit cocktail? Sorrel foraged from the fields?
More and more, it feels the Tories are not fighting a culture war so much as a war on culture.
A single lemon or half a dozen? Waxed or unwaxed? Supermarkets have always been useless places to buy lemons [insert many other items].
Lemon juice, out of a plastic bottle, works pretty well as a substitute for lemon squirted from fruit most of the time. It cannot be reconstituted, using current technology, into a slice. It works all right in cooked food or to protect a pan of peeled veg overnight.
I don't know how Brexit Britain works, but I doubt that lemons matter much. This weekend, UK citizens wasted their lives in coaches for pointless identity checks.
