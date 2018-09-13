Liberal Democrat Blog of the Year 2014
"Well written, funny and wistful" - Paul Linford; "He is indeed the Lib Dem blogfather" - Stephen Tall
"Jonathan Calder holds his end up well in the competitive world of the blogosphere" - New Statesman
"A prominent Liberal Democrat blogger" - BBC Radio 4 Today programme
"Charming and younger than I expected" - Wartime Housewife
Thursday, September 13, 2018
A plaque for a Grand National winner in Loughborough
There is one of Leicestershire County Council's green plaques on the wall of a house close to Loughborough railway station.
On close inspection it turns out to have been put up in honour of a horse.
Sunloch, who won the Grand National in 1914, was stabled at the house to which it is attached.
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment