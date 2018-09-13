Thursday, September 13, 2018

A plaque for a Grand National winner in Loughborough


There is one of Leicestershire County Council's green plaques on the wall of a house close to Loughborough railway station.

On close inspection it turns out to have been put up in honour of a horse.

Sunloch, who won the Grand National in 1914, was stabled at the house to which it is attached.

Posted by at
Labels: , ,

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)