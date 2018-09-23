Liberal Democrat Blog of the Year 2014
"Well written, funny and wistful" - Paul Linford; "He is indeed the Lib Dem blogfather" - Stephen Tall
"Jonathan Calder holds his end up well in the competitive world of the blogosphere" - New Statesman
"A prominent Liberal Democrat blogger" - BBC Radio 4 Today programme
"Charming and younger than I expected" - Wartime Housewife
Sunday, September 23, 2018
Masters of Reality: John Brown
This, I understand, is what the young people used to call 'stoner rock'.
It is a live version of a track from the Masters of Reality's first LP, which was released in 1989.
There are some versions around with Ginger Baker playing on them, but I like this one best.
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment