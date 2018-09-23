Sunday, September 23, 2018

Masters of Reality: John Brown



This, I understand, is what the young people used to call 'stoner rock'.

It is a live version of a track from the Masters of Reality's first LP, which was released in 1989.

There are some versions around with Ginger Baker playing on them, but I like this one best.
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)