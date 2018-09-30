Sunday, September 30, 2018

Huge cannabis farm found at Heinz mushroom soup mine in the Westcountry





DevonLive wins our Headline of the Day Award.

The judges praised the insight the website gives into Heinz's production methods while questioning how long it is that "West Country" has been one word.
