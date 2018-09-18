Tuesday, September 18, 2018

Back to the siege of Weston-under-Redcastle

Veteran Shropshire journalist Frank Fuller has never worn his siege tie in 50 years and is not about to start now. 
It was produced to mark an event in September 1968 which went down in British history. 
"It was the longest siege in British police history, and I think that still holds good today," said Frank, 88, of Market Drayton.
I have blogged about the siege of Weston-under-Redcastle  before. .

An article in the Shropshire Star tells the story again, with some quotes from people who were involved.

I like to think that the comments on my first post on the siege are even more enlightening.
