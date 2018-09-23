Liberal Democrat Blog of the Year 2014
Sunday, September 23, 2018
A Stamford plaque for Sir Malcolm Sargent
This modest house in Wharf Road, Stamford, as the plaque records, was the boyhood home of Sir Malcolm Sargent.
Sargent began as the church organist in Melton Mowbray - there is a plaque on the house where he lived there too - but thanks to his extraordinary musical talents and skill at social climbing he ended as a celebrated conductor and star of the Proms.
His nickname of 'Flash Harry' may tell you something of his reputation among orchestral players. Yet I was seven when he died and remember it being a big news story and how sorry people were.
There is a good piece on Sargent's current reputation by Ivan Hewett.
