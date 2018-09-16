Insecure Men: I Don't Wanna Dance (With My Baby)

This is from Insecure Men's first LP. They were formed by Saul Adamczewski from Fat White Family and Ben Romans-Hopcraft from Childhood - I gather both bands are popular with the young people.
Admaczewski pays tribute to his new bandmate on the Fat Possum Records site:
Saul explains that he has been round Ben his whole life: "I was always trying to corrupt Ben and his twin brother, to try and get them to bunk off primary school in Herne Hill but they never would."
And he remains incorruptible to this day: "Ben is very centred, calm, rational and nice – which is what makes our relationship work because he’s everything I'm lacking."
No comments:
Post a Comment