Lord Adonis to speak for a People's Vote in Leicester on 4 October

The European Movement is organising a meeting in Leicester in support of a 'People's Vote'.
Andrew Adonis will be the speaker and the meeting will take place at the Secular Hall on Thursday 4 October from 6pm.
Book your place on eventbrite.
The Secular Hall is part of the history of Leicester radicalism and, back in the 1970s, Leicester Chess Club met there.
In those days the Market Harborough team included a vicar, and I suspect he was rather disconcerted by its busts of great atheists.
