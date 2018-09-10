Lord Bonkers' Diary: The problem with Layla Moran

We begin with the old boy meeting those youthful Liberal Democrat advisers Freddie and Fiona. I could not help noticing that they were not invited to join the crew of the Flower of Rutland last time round.
Monday
At a reception thrown by some Central American ambassador or other I come across my old friends Freddie and Fiona. “Vince won’t be leader for ever,” they tell me, “and he’s been thinking about who should succeed him.” I learn that the ideal candidate will be someone who was not an MP during the Coalition years, is strongly against Brexit, a woman and from a minority ethnic background.
“Layla Moran fits that bill tolerably well,” I observe. “She would be perfect but for one thing,” I am told. “What’s that?” “She’s a Liberal Democrat MP.”
Lord Bonkers was Liberal MP for Rutland South West 1906-10.
No comments:
Post a Comment