Monday, September 10, 2018

Lord Bonkers' Diary: The problem with Layla Moran

It's time for another week at Bonkers Hall, as the new issue of Liberator is now with subscribers.

 We begin with the old boy meeting those youthful Liberal Democrat advisers Freddie and Fiona. I could not help noticing that they were not invited to join the crew of the Flower of Rutland last time round.

Monday

At a reception thrown by some Central American ambassador or other I come across my old friends Freddie and Fiona. “Vince won’t be leader for ever,” they tell me, “and he’s been thinking about who should succeed him.” I learn that the ideal candidate will be someone who was not an MP during the Coalition years, is strongly against Brexit, a woman and from a minority ethnic background.

“Layla Moran fits that bill tolerably well,” I observe. “She would be perfect but for one thing,” I am told. “What’s that?” “She’s a Liberal Democrat MP.”

Lord Bonkers was Liberal MP for Rutland South West 1906-10.
Posted by at
Labels: , ,

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)