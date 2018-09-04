Tuesday, September 04, 2018

Gumley's archaeology from above

Having recently spent a couple of afternoons exploring the landscape around Gumley, I was pleased to come across these two tweets by Jošt Hobič.

His map and animation show the Motte and the medieval remains beside the cricket ground. They also show there are more remains of the old village to explore.

Intriguingly, Jošt suggests there may be a later castle or landscape mound close to the site of Gumley Hall.
