Gumley's archaeology from above

His map and animation show the Motte and the medieval remains beside the cricket ground. They also show there are more remains of the old village to explore.
Intriguingly, Jošt suggests there may be a later castle or landscape mound close to the site of Gumley Hall.
#FridayLiDAR and a video of village Gumley and its surroundings on a #lidar visualization. Plus they have a #motte #castle! All data provided by @EnvAgencyGeomat, for scheduled monuments data by @HistoricEngland— Jošt Hobič (@jost_hobic) August 24, 2018
Most of the stuff done with @qgis, and #3D vith @planlaufterrain pic.twitter.com/gx91uY4miw
