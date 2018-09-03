Monday, September 03, 2018

The Evolution of Horror podcast on Night of the Hunter



Released in 1955, Night of the Hunter was the only film Charles Laughton directed. It was not a commercial success, but today it seems utterly extraordinary.

As the excellent discussion of it on The Evolution of Horror podcast brings out, it defies categorisation. A Southern Gothic fairy tale? Maybe, but that is only part of the film.

The original novel by Davis Grubb is worth seeking out too. It contains much of the eerie glittering atmosphere that Laughton brought to the screen.

You can see a famous scene from the film above and listen to the podcast below.

Posted by at
Labels:

1 comment:

Anonymous said...

http://meanmemes.blogspot.com/

03 September, 2018 22:20

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)