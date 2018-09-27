Thursday, September 27, 2018

The Cardinal and The Corpse: Deeper into Iain Sinclair's world



Reminiscing about a lost Stamford bookshop, I mentioned Iain Sinclair's novel White Chappell, Scarlet Tracings.

This film takes us deeper into its world of disreputable book scouts.

We meet - still alive and thoroughly respectable - Michael Moorcock and Alan Moore.

Then there's David Seabrook (dead), Michael Stone (dead) and Driffield (disappeared, though see the recent court case).

Maybe Iain Sinclair is right to say that his London has come to an end.
