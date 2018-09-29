Gobowen to Welshpool to reopen?

The story does not have that much weight when you read it closely, but the Shropshire Star is getting excited about the possibility that the railway line from Gobowen to Welshpool may be reopened:
The Gobowen to Welshpool rail route was shut in the 1960s, however an idea was mooted by a Powys councillor about reopening the route back in June.
Now the proposal has been put to transport secretary for Wales Ken Skates, who was asked this week by Mid and West Wales AM Helen Mary Jones whether a study will be commissioned as part of the Mid Wales Growth Deal.
Mr Skates said the line would be looked at as part of a strategy to reopen lines across the country.
According to the Star, the line was closed to passengers in 1966 and to freight in 1971.
My photograph is taken from the footbridge at Welshpool, where the tracks have been slewed away from the station building to make room for a new main road.
No comments:
Post a Comment