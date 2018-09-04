Repairing the Great Central canal bridge at Loughborough

Connecting the Leicestershire and Nottinghamshire portions of the preserved Great Central will involve building a new bridge across the Midland main line at Loughborough.
Less spectacularly, it will also involve repairing the bridge that used to take the Great Central across the Grand Union canal in the town.
There is good news about this part of the project:
We're delighted to announce that our Crossing the Canal appeal is now more than half way towards the goal of £475,000 for this phase of the project, with the total now standing at over £250,000.
We are hopeful that work on the bridge will start before the end of this year.
We are working with two main contractors to assess the best pricing to repair the existing bridge in situ, with half of the canal being closed at a time, allowing single-file canal traffic to continue whilst the bridge repair work is being completed.There is still money to raise and you can donate via that page.
