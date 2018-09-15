Write a guest post for Liberal England

I welcome guest posts on Liberal England.
As you can see from this list of the 10 most recent ones, I am happy to consider a wide range of subjects.
If you would like to write a guest post yourself, please send me an email so we can discuss your idea.
- The peculiar contradictions of Scotland’s Named Person scheme - Simon Calvert
- The straight line of racist politics from 19th century South Carolina to Donald Trump - Phil Noble
- How can a Liberal talk to a hate addict? - Katie Barron
- The Second World War families who took evacuees into their homes - Gillian Mawson
- What happened to the 8th Lincolns at the battle of Loos? - Nigel Atter
- The importance of respectful relationships between teachers and pupils - Sean Warren and Stephen Bigger
- The Lib Dems and Brexit: How a shot in the arm became a shot in the foot - Neville Farmer
- Drinking with Daniel Farson - James Tarry
- An ideological conflict is coming - time for Liberals to seize the initiative - Luke Jeffery
- Social Liberal Forum conference promotes big ideas - Helen Flynn
