Six of the Best 817

Jane Chelliah fears we are about to see the hollowing out of the Liberal Democrats.
"Devolution must be democratic, and all authorities must have a democratically-elected assembly. Devolution should be downwards from Central Government, not taking decisions or responsibilities away from local government." On a happier note, Tim Pickstone introduces the policy paper on Power for People and Communities that will be debated at Conference.
Eric Klinenberg says public libraries are being neglected just when we need them most.
"Popper emphasized that he had known all the titans of twentieth-century science: Einstein, Schrodinger, Heisenberg." John Horgan remembers a challenging meeting with the philosopher Karl Popper.
"There can be few better books about fighting men in all their bravery, terror and shame." Ian Jack reviews Our Boys by Helen Parr.
Graham Gouldman is interviewed by the Ace Records Podcast.
