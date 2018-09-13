Lord Bonkers' Diary: Trouble at Belvoir Castle

Thursday
Did you see that the Duke of Rutland has been asking actors to work for nothing? Not exactly cricket, is it? Every artiste appearing in the Bonkers Hall pageant this autumn, which will re-enact that fine actor Roger Livesey’s victory in the 1985 Brecon and Radnor by-election, will be paid at full Equity rates.
I am not one to pass on gossip, but I heard a most interesting story in the Bonkers’ Arms this evening. A tradesman was making deliveries to the Duke’s home Belvoir Castle – you may know it: it commands the surrounding countryside in rather a flashy way – when he lost control of his white van and careered towards the castle’s walls. Fearing the worst, he covered his face and prepared for impact. Which Never Came. It turned out that the walls were as flimsy as anything and he had driven straight through them without coming to any harm.
Now, I am not suggesting for a moment that the Duke of Rutland is so poor that he is secretly selling the stones of his castle to the building trade and replacing them with cardboard, but shouldn’t he come forward and clear the matter up?
Lord Bonkers was Liberal MP for Rutland South West 1906-10.
