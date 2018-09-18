Liberal Democrat Blog of the Year 2014
Tuesday, September 18, 2018
Where the Grantham Canal joined the Trent
Having got a taste for canals joining the Trent - at Shardlow and Long Eaton - I though I would seek out the point where the Nottingham Canal did so.
I did so, but on the opposite bank of the river I found something even more interesting: the remains of the lock where the Grantham Canal reached the Trent. It stands in the shadow of the Brian Clough Stand at Nottingham Forest's City Ground.
The short stretch of canal that remains above the lock was today covered by a lurid bloom of algae.
Miles to the east, strides are being made with the restoration of the Grantham, which was formally closed in 1936, but its route through West Bridgford to the Trent is lost under road schemes. Another cut will have to be made if boats are again to reach the Vale of Belvoir and Grantham.
You can read about this waterway and its restoration on The Grantham Canal Society website.
